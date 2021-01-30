ALWZ SNNY Teams Up With Prezence to Release “My Time”

ALWZ SNNY is joined by Prezence for his very latest release titled ‘My Time’. After making the musical transition from EDM to make a new genre of music that combines Country and Dance music, ALWZ SNNY has truly embodied this new genre in ‘My Time’ as he seamlessly blends together country style guitars and electronic bright synths.

In addition to the unique genre fusion, ‘My Time’ also features the tropical sounds of Reggae as ALWZ SNNY teams up with Reggae duo Prezence. David shows off his silky vocal tones and impressive rap talents whilst working with ALWZ SNNY in complete harmony. Prezence has been responsible for some exceptional tunes including ‘Open Your Eyes’ and ‘Understand’ so this collaboration of talents is truly something to get excited about.

The rich collection of string elements entwined in the release really brings home that Country feel before the track gradually becomes more dance-focused that features an upbeat club-like synth-led drop that completely switches up the vibe mid-way through ‘My Time’. ALWZ SNNY and Prezence’s ‘My Time’ will raises your spirits with their uplifting, high-energy productions which is exactly what you need right now.

ALWZ SNNY aims to constantly live on the bright side of life, he portrays this through his music as you can always expect to be uplifted and transported to those magical vibes that brought ALWZ SNNY to the scene. His face has three smiles because he never wants to forget that life is about having fun and being kind to each other. With aspirations to play festivals all over the world and many more releases on the horizon, ALWZ SNNY is looking to be the breath of fresh air (and the ray of sunshine) that the industry needs.

‘My Time’ is out now.

