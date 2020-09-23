Aly & Fila Release Mega Tune, “Somebody Loves You”

Egypt’s Aly & Fila have made a statement with their latest smash, “Somebody Loves You”. Featuring the vocals of Plumb, the duo has released a tune in which fans can find solace and musical healing. Moreover, “Somebody Loves You” continues their reputation of producing quality Uplifting Trance music that sets any dance-floor and club ablaze.

Despite forays into the deeper side of electronic music, Aly & Fila have the mechanics of Uplifting Trance down to a science. “Somebody Loves You” gives listeners a sonic blast of driving 140 bpm coupled with booming basslines and emotional melodies. Additionally, Plumb’s spine-tingling singing overlays the heart-pounding tempo of the track. It’s a counter-balance to this frenetic structure that ensures fans dwell on the powerful lyrics while getting lost in the euphoria of the song. Accordingly, this could very well be one of the biggest tunes of 2020.

In the contemporary Trance scene, Aly & Fila are the most successful group to emerge from the spiritual lands of Egypt. Throughout the years, they have played at some of the world’s biggest events and festivals. These include Tomorrowland, EDC Las Vegas, EDC Mexico, EDC Orlando, A State of Trance, Creamfields, Dreamstate, and many more. Moreover, Aly & Fila continue to spearhead their globally-renowned Future Sound of Egypt brand, which contains five record label imprints. Musically, 2019 was a glorious year for the duo, and despite 2020’s hardships, the guys continue to produce quality tunes. “Somebody Loves You” is a shining example of this.