Aly & Fila Release “Somebody Loves You” Official Video
See below for the moving music video from Egypt's finest Trance export
Aly & Fila conquered unchartered territory with their mammoth single, “Somebody Loves You“. The track reached number one on Beatport’s Main Chart Track, which was a remarkable feat for the Egyptian duo. Moreover, it’s a rare thing to see Trance music at the summit of Beatport’s main chart in these times. EDM, Techno, & sundry iterations of House music proliferate the mainstream, so Trance fans have every reason to smile.
Another reason to smile is the fact that Aly & Fila have released the official video for “Somebody Loves You”. The video sends a direct and powerful message, and will resonate with many people, especially during these dark times. As individuals, we have our personal struggles, insecurities, fears, and qualms. Sadly, these menacing insecurities often lead to debilitating self-sabotaging behavior and can isolate us from those we love. No matter the struggle, there’s always someone who cares.
“The lyrics in ‘Somebody Loves You’ carry a powerful message that we wanted to portray in the official music video. The video tells a story of how one’s own self-esteem, confidence, and struggles in life can be affected by your own thoughts. They make things harder in life than they should be, but always remember that there will always be somebody that loves you.”Aly & Fila on the music video for “Somebody Loves You”