Aly & Fila Release “Somebody Loves You” Official Video

Aly & Fila conquered unchartered territory with their mammoth single, “Somebody Loves You“. The track reached number one on Beatport’s Main Chart Track, which was a remarkable feat for the Egyptian duo. Moreover, it’s a rare thing to see Trance music at the summit of Beatport’s main chart in these times. EDM, Techno, & sundry iterations of House music proliferate the mainstream, so Trance fans have every reason to smile.

Another reason to smile is the fact that Aly & Fila have released the official video for “Somebody Loves You”. The video sends a direct and powerful message, and will resonate with many people, especially during these dark times. As individuals, we have our personal struggles, insecurities, fears, and qualms. Sadly, these menacing insecurities often lead to debilitating self-sabotaging behavior and can isolate us from those we love. No matter the struggle, there’s always someone who cares.