Andrew Ratto Unveils “Back In Love” Ahead of Album Release

New Jersey-native and pop singer, Andrew Ratto, has released “Back in Love” off of his upcoming album, Good Vibes, Bad Dreams. Like many up and coming artists his age, Andrew found success in TikTok after his song “Waste of Time” garnered over 195K streams shortly after being used in the app. Wanting to keep the momentum, Andrew continues on this path of sharing heavy lyrics and personal anecdotes to relate to his listeners in this recent release.

In detail, “Back in Love” is a pop song that gives off an Illenium sound with lyrical inspiration from Bazzi and Bryson Tiller.

This R&B-infused love song depicts the story of a toxic relationship using upset and confused verses in juxtaposition with an energetic reminisce chorus. Andrew uses vocal samples, vocal chops and synth sounds to create an upbeat hook to portray the feelings of love and happiness in the chorus. While, in contrast, he uses voicemail sounds and solo piano to portray feelings of negativity and loneliness in the verses. Using a universal message to relate to his listeners, Andrew’s smooth and resonant vocals reflect on being in love and how it is better to have each other than to be apart.

Stream Andrew Ratto’s “Back In Love” here: