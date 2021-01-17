Anjunadeep, the A&R hotbed that ignited the careers of label legends Lane 8, Yotto, and Dusky is back with another scintillation compliation. The lauded label presents the second instalment of their new “Reflections” compilation series. Following the inaugural volume in October, “Reflections Vol. 2” is a collection of downtempo and electronica that will intrigue listeners.

“Anjunadeep presents: Reflections Vol. 2” features label favorites Jody Wisternoff, Kidnap, Croquet Club, Martin Roth and Luttrell. On the other hand, fans will be excited to hear offerings from rising talents Luigi Sambuy and Lycoriscoris. Also, the album includes the single, “Don’t Bite Me,” from the new musical endeavor of Fur Skillman (Eli & Fur) alongside TÂCHES. Other notable singles are “Love Theme” from Martin Roth, and the long-awaited full release of Croquet Club’s Anjunadeep 09 highlight “Night Lights“. Additionally, expect an exclusive piano piece from San Francisco’s Luttrell, and label debuts from UK duo Tryst and Dotmaka.

Anjunadeep is an independent record label based in London, founded in 2005 by Above & Beyond and their manager James Grant. Initially, the imprint started as an outlet for records at the deeper, progressive end of Above & Beyond’s club sets. Today, the label is one of dance music’s most respected and independent imprints. Anjunadeep introduced the world to artists like Dusky, Yotto, Lane 8, and Cubicolor, and released albums from Moon Boots, Way Out West, and Michael Cassette. Additionally, Anjunadeep hosts frequent showcase events around the world, including its own destination festival in Albania. However, At 15 years old, the sound of the label has evolved since its inception. While the BPMs may have slowed, Anjunadeep continues to discover and share timeless, soulful, and melodic electronic music. “Anjunadeep presents: Reflections Vol. 2” is out now and can be streamed below or purchased here.