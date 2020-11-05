Another Great House-Filled Episode of Naizon’s Naiz:On AIR

If you’re looking for your fix of House in the absence of raves, then look no further than Naizon’s Naiz:On AIR radio show. Curated through a deep passion for all things dance, the Italian DJ and Producer Naizon delivers an exceptional show full of the very best underground sounds from across the globe. With Naiz:On AIR becoming a product of the first lockdown, he is now up to his 13th episode of the show which has seen him draw in thousands of loyal weekly listeners.

Bringing you a dancefloor-ready mix of the finest House tunes around, you can expect to hear Naizon’s exclusive “Track of the Future” selection along with some incredible artists both established and breakthrough. Just some of the tracks that have made it onto the show throughout the month of October include KVLSH’s “Music Is The Answer”, Huggo’s “Nova”, Cazztek’s “To The Beat” and Cloonee’s “Get Stupid”.

During his career, Naizon has travelled the world playing his music to enormous crowds in places such as Thailand, Australia and Switzerland. Though he has temporarily clipped his international wings, Naizon has decided the bring the party to you so you don’t miss out on his renowned DJ talents and impeccable music taste. You can tune in every Tuesday where a brand-new episode is uploaded weekly onto Mixcloud.

Tune into the latest Naiz:On AIR here:

For all Naiz:On AIR Shows:

Check out all of the episodes of Naiz:On AIR by clicking on this link.

Naizon Online

Visit Naizon online by following his SoundCloud, Twitter and Instagram accounts.