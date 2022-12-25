The ‘ANTIFRACTALS’ Album of Subtronics Will Excite Eardrums

When the year of 2022 began, bass music producer and performer Subtronics released his debut album, FRACTALS, which trended at #1 in the U.S. on Twitter on its release day and reached #4 on Billboard Dance Charts. Since then, the album, which features collaborations with notable artists including Zeds Dead, GRiZ, Boogie T, and Sullivan King, among others, has amassed over 50 million streams. To close out 2022, Subtronics (born as Jesse Kardon) released ANTIFRACTALS nearly a couple weeks ago on December 16.

ANTIFRACTALS is his follow-up album and it features VIP versions from himself and remixes from the likes of Virtual Riot, Peekaboo, Wooli, A Hundred Drums, and more. ANTIFRACTALS is out on Subtronics’ very own label Cyclops Recordings. Download and stream ANTIFRACTALS from Subtronics now and also listen to the album right now by clicking “Play” on the Spotify link below.

Subtronics explained how ANTIFRACTALS came to be

“ANTIFRACTALS is the follow-up VIP and remix album to ‘FRACTALS’ which dropped last year. It includes tons of VIPS by me and remixes from some of my favorite artists out there. I’m honored to have so many top-tier producers put their spin on my vision, it really means the world to me, and I’d like to extend a huge thank you to all of them. Over the last year, I have continued to evolve as an artist, so ‘ANTIFRACTALS’ has been an awesome journey for me to refine ‘FRACTALS’ even further. I think I like these versions better than the originals”. Subtronics explaining about how ANTIFRACTALS follows up from FRACTALS.

Subtronics’ headlining ANTIFRACTAL North American Tour in 2023

Alongside the release of ANTIFRACTALS, Subtronics will embark on a major national tour in 2023. Following his sell-out 55+ date headline FRACTAL Tour in 2022, Subtronics is bringing the next iteration of his live show with The ANTIFRACTAL Tour. It hits the road top of 2023 as a 24-date run, kicking off January 13 at Downtown Las Vegas Events Center in Las Vegas, NV.

Notable tour stops on the ANTIFRACTAL Tour

Co-produced by Live Nation and Insomniac’s Bassrush, Subtronics on his ANTIFRACTAL Tour will bring a new state-of-the-art audio/visual experience to stages across the U.S. from January to March. The venues he will headline at will be some of the country’s most legendary venues and arenas including Kia Forum in Los Angeles, Pechanga Arena in San Diego, Masonic Temple in Detroit, a double-header at the Armory in Minneapolis, and more. The ANTIFRACTAL Tour is part of a multi-faceted deal that is one of a kind in the EDM space. The tour is going to take place at both national and international Live Nation properties across touring, curated events, and major festival plays globally. Tickets are on sale now and fans can click on this link to purchase tickets for any tour stops that they are interested in attending.