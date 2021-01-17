Arcando takes a break from the norm with “Still Be Friends”

Arcando is kicking off 2021 with his chill-original, “Still Be Friends“. The single is an emotional, electronic-pop record drawing inspiration from the styles of Petit Biscuit, Shallou, and Attom. “Still Be Friends” is themed around a confusing love relationship. The relationship is about to end, but

the main question remains: “Can We Still Be Friends?” Arcando chose to write a song about this theme since he has been in a similar situation. If love can’t pull the strings together, can friendship?

Stylistically, “Still Be Friends” is different from past records of Arcando; the single is an emotional outlet compared to his other works.

Marc Bandecchi, aka Arcando, is a Dutch producer that delivers next level tracks which captivate the EDM, Trap and Pop spaces. Launching in 2016, Arcando has evolved into one of the fastest progressing artists in the electronic music industry.

With songs gracing the likes of labels NCS, Armada Music, Revealed Recordings, Trap Nation, and more, Marc’s top singles/remixes have collectively surpassed 90+ Million plays across all platforms while consistently receiving worldwide radio airplay. Coupling this with his official remixes for A-list artists like R3HAB & Tritonal, his music has earned steady support from Martin Garrix, The Chainsmokers, David Guetta and many more of the industry’s top producers. Furthermore, Netflix has synchronized Arcando’s pop single “Rebel” for its show, “Deaf U“.

His renowned shows extract elements of live-instruments, personal vocals and a diverse mix of EDM, Trap and Pop, solidifying himself as a rising star in many genres across the world.

