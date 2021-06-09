ASH HALO Drop “Flare” and “Let Me Go” on Play Me Records

ASH HALO consists of two talented Canadian producers, Sara and Dave from Winnipeg, who met at a local studio in 2014. As the years progressed, their connection grew which brought about the formation of the iconic group at the beginning of 2020. In summary, a lot of excitement currently surrounds the pair as they drop their brand-new double release on the prominent imprint ‘Play Me Records’. It is a label that specialises in curating an array of ground-breaking releases and founded by artist and pioneer for women in EDM, Reid Speed. Both artists come from very distinguished backgrounds through their projects Akylla and VIKINGS, with over 40 million combined Spotify streams while performing at prestigious mainstages at events like ‘Electric Daisy Carnival‘, ‘Bass Canyon’, ‘Burning Man’, and ‘Lost Lands’.

ASH HALO’s “Flare”

“Flare” is the first of the two releases. In fact, it transcribes as a culmination of high-energy punches of synths and rhythm brought together by the dualism of the unique talents both artists have to offer, featuring as an intertwined effort to bring about this dance-floor dominator. From the get-go, “Flare” offers a tsunami of percussion and a wealth of synths that make you want to let loose on the dancefloor. ASH HALO intricately placed each element in order to truly transport the listener into a world of their own and the incorporation of the dreamy, yet feisty lyrics seal the package.

“Let Me Go”

Next is “Let Me Go”, which flips the vibe on its head and offers a vibrant feeling. In fact, this track features beautiful, euphoric lyrics alongside an iconic and catchy melody that drives the production forward. Afterwards, the music once again rises to an energy that’s filled with an unmatched ferocity that leaves you wanting to press replay as soon as it’s over.

More to come from ASH HALO

A shared passion for the art of music production and performance is what sets ASH HALO apart from the rest as their latest offering tops off a discography of incredible work that these two have produced over the years. It was fate that brought them together, but their undeniable spark and talent are what keeps pushing them forward.

Listen to the tracks here:

Follow ASH HALO online:

After listening to the tracks, follow ASH HALO on his website, Facebook, Instagram, SoundCloud, and Twitter.

Follow Play Me Records:

Additionally, follow Play Me Records on their official website, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and SoundCloud as well.