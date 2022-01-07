Rising French Producer AUGUSTE Introduces “Together”

Following a string of melodic gems in 2021, rapidly rising French producer AUGUSTE returns with his first release of 2022. AUGUSTE has released “Together”. The track is out now on Hugo Cantarra’s KIDS Record Foundation imprint. AUGUSTE’s “Together” is now available to download and stream by clicking on this link.

AUGUSTE mixes vibrant sounds with “Together”

Continuing his sonic voyage, fusing African-influeced sounds with melodic dance music, “Together” opens with delicate synths and intricate percussion. Introducing the track’s vocal piece, AUGUSTE incorporates a deep bassline. This interesting bassline showcases his innate ability to merge different sounds in an excellent style. The track has a fantastic burst of energy. This new addition to AUGUSTE’s catalogue will surely play in front of worldwide crowds with its magnetic presence.

Background behind the rising artist

Steadily building his musical repertoire with recent releases such as “Crystal Streams” and “Nambi”, AUGUSTE’s signature style blends elements and sounds from international music This magnificent music style reflects his diverse upbringing. Harmoniously combining unique sound design and melodies, he pushes musical boundaries within every production and set. From eastern-inspired psychedelia to pounding prime-time techno, his tracks and mixtapes prove that he is one of the industry’s most promising rising stars. Debuting on Hugo Cantarra’s KIDS Record Foundation, profits from this release will help children around the world.

Follow AUGUSTE

In fact, after listening to “Together”, follow AUGUSTE on Instagram and Spotify. Additionally, readers can listen to his track on the SoundCloud link below as well. Furthermore, AUGUSTE is definitely an international music talent to continue noticing for many years to come. The young artist has released his music on notable labels such as Sirup Music and Blanco y Negro. Finally after reading this, please check out his music now.