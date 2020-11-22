AVAION Seeks To “Love Again” With New Single

AVAION continues to hone his artistic identity with an honest and raw reflection. This is exemplified by his current release, “Love Again,” and listeners are in for something special. Consequently, it’s a sombre track that glows with heart-warming emotion and melancholic overtures.

From the first notes, AVAION creates a feeling of familiarity, laying down his characteristic aesthetics of melancholy. These are amplified by pairing a catchy guitar with his raw, ethereal vocal. On the other hand, a synthesized lead segues perfectly into a low-slung house beat, comprised of a stripped-back rhythm, maintaining AVAION’s unmistakable musicality. To tell this story, he keeps everything simple; therefore, the key parts shine, resulting in an inescapable appeal that draws you in.

AVAION’s devoted approach to his art and reluctance to compromise as a person and an artist resonates across the world. As a result, this mindset led him into the Top 50 Apple Music Charts in eight countries, several Spotify Top 100 lists, and an accumulation of over 8.1 million music streams and 3.5 million YouTube views. AVAION’s blend of pop, electro and dance elements is unique and truly one-of-a-kind. It allows listeners to dream, dance, and express in a way that is both euphoric and melancholic for the heart. Accordingly, it’s a vision that the German native has shown in recent releases and his much-lauded Jam Sessions. Using his art to express his feelings in a cohesive and ever-increasing body of music, AVAION continues to make all the right noises with his head and heart.