AVAION & Why So Sad Link Up for New Single, “Fallin'”

AVAION and Why So Sad have joined forces for their new single, “Fallin‘”. Both have been on a roll with recent releases, and now they arrive at a crossroads with their debut collaboration. Whilst they have developed their unique sounds and fostered a loyal following separately, “Fallin'” is set to further ignite both of their blossoming careers. The track is a nifty House tune with a scintillating groove and undulating basslines that grab your attention from the onset.

Asked about the idea of a collaboration between each other, AVAION & Why So Sad answered almost identically:

“We both have massive respect for one another; it’s a mix of tension and coolness like fire and water united in a song. We really wanted to combine that to create even more heightened emotion and love the outcome that is “Fallin’””.

“Fallin‘” follows hugely promising success for both artists in recent times. For instance, Why So Sad have hit 17 million streams on their single “Out Of Time“. It’s destined to attain Gold status in South Africa, and boasts over 3.5 million views on the official music video plus 5.1 million on tastemaker channel, Elect Music. This summer also saw the release of the remix from BLOODLINE, comprised of talented acts HUGEL, Felix Jaehn, and The Vamps. AVAION has also seen huge growth. His single, “Pieces” amassed 32 million streams on Spotify alone, and recently achieved Platinum status in South Africa.

AVAION & Why So Sad have been making a serious mark in the electronic music scene with their unique branch of downtempo melancholic beats. As such, it was only a matter of time before the pair teamed up. The result, “Fallin‘” showcases two artists hitting their prime and being comfortable in their songwriting skills and ability to utilize both their respective strengths. The single is out now, and will bode marvelously with fans of House, Progressive House, and Deep House music. Hereunder is the official video: