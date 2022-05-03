Avi Sic Continues To Amaze With Her Latest Track ‘Best Of Me’

‘Best Of Me’ is Avi Sic’s latest release. The producer and DJ has a long list of recent accolades to her name, amongst them having played a non-stop string of gigs all around the US, and launching her own weekly radio show ‘Late Checkout’, which has reached a large number of listeners all over the world, whilst becoming available on all major online streaming platforms. Now, Avi Sic releases her new hit single ‘Best Of Me’, adding another top-notch production to her ever-growing catalogue.

Avi Sic has garnered mass attention, having played at large venues, sharing the stage with big names like Calvin Harris, Diplo and Cardi B among others – she has proven to raise the bar with every release, in terms of high-quality production and an instant hit vibe – and ‘Best Of Me’ once again ticks those boxes.

Following highly successful releases like ‘With You’, ‘In The Closet’ and ‘Love Yourself’, she strikes back with her newest single ‘Best Of Me’, and seeks to conquer dance floors around the world, showcasing her characteristic style, energetic vibe and affection for the classics in Dance music.

With a nod to her love of classic House music this track features groovy basslines and a distinctive house beat, that make the song a perfect mix of classic sounds of the genre and its own Avi Sic touch. The track also features catchy vocal lines, drops with a growling bass, sparkling synths and sprinkle of tech house sonic elements that fully release the party, making it an instant dance floor anthem.

With this new release, Avi Sic continues to prove her talent and uniqueness that sets her apart from her peers. With an uncompromising constant showcase of her skills and sound, she’s definitely an artist to keep an eye on.

‘Best Of Me’ is out now and available in online stores and major streaming platforms.



Stream and buy ‘Best Of Me’ now:

https://li.sten.to/bestofme

Avi Sic Online:

https://www.djavisic.com/

https://soundcloud.com/djavisic

https://www.instagram.com/avisic

https://www.facebook.com/djavisic