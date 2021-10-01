Avi Sic Takes Listeners On a Journey With ‘In The Closet’

DJ and Producer Avi Sic continues to make waves in the scene with her brand-new release ‘In The Closet’ featuring Stephen Voyce, which is due to be released on September 24, 2021. Avi Sic has been paving the way for her career for years, with her impressive career accolades including 300 annual performances in some of the most prestigious clubs and events, backed by a discography of impressive hits including a remix of ‘All On Me’ with Sammy Adams, and some of her own work like ‘This Feeling’ constantly turning heads from fans and professionals in the same regard. With repeated success taking her career up to new heights, it is clear that Avi Sic is one to look out for – her style is constantly evolving and with a decade of experience, she has well and truly earned her place within the industry.

Her newest release ‘In The Closet’ features as a head-turning single, chopped full of groovy basslines that get your feet moving and is bound to go down a treat in any set. The powerful and catchy lyrical work from Stephen Voyce offers up a breath of fresh air between the infectious melodies, which merge perfectly together to transport you into a world of your own. Avi sticks to her style which distinguished her place in the industry to begin with as she sets the tone with this powerhouse single, keeping to that bubbly and bouncy energy drenched with catchy melodies that leave you wanting to press replay as soon as it is finished.

Avi Sic is continuing to impress with this release, as she takes listeners on a journey with her latest drop. She is taking matters into her own hands as she is planning on a self-release for ‘In The Closet’. She has shared the stage as support for the world’s greatest DJs and Rappers including the likes of Calvin Harris, Diplo, Cardi B, Doja Cat, Lil Wayne, and Flo Rida just to name a few. Her performances remain in demand and are truly authentic, so if you aren’t yet acquainted with Avi Sic, take a listen you won’t be disappointed!

Listen To Avi Sic ‘In The Closet’:

https://open.spotify.com/album/5CssORGhgXPvAhSYS7k1QY?si=icLfMJ-rQV2A1wrp2-8k2g&dl_branch=1

https://music.apple.com/us/album/in-the-closet-feat-stephen-voyce-single/1585797877

https://www.beatport.com/release/in-the-closet/3508003

https://soundcloud.com/djavisic/avi-sic-feat-stephen-voyce-in-the-closet

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ccp6_YCsR8g

Avi Sic Online:

https://soundcloud.com/djavisic

https://www.facebook.com/djavisic

https://www.instagram.com/avisic/

https://open.spotify.com/artist/2zkKco91JEZWEnIYrWHZNe

https://www.mixcloud.com/djavisic/

https://www.youtube.com/user/djavisic