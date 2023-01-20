Avi Sic Unveils Her New Hard-hitting Track ‘Party Party’

Chicago-based DJ and music producer Avi Sic shines with her first original release of the year. This time around, she introduces ‘Party Party’ via VIP label Blanco y Negro.

The unstoppable DJ is ready to share the impressive tracks she has in store, packed with the energetic and striking sound she is known for. Following her stellar releases and remarkable live shows, Avi Sic is set to reach new heights, keeping her mind and vision clear on the goal of conquering dance floors and stages across the globe, with her powerful signature style and sound that shouldn’t and can’t be overlooked.

This time, she strikes back with a new banger that’s ready to hit the charts and make a ripple in the electronic dance muscle scene worldwide.

‘Party Party’ starts off with a dirty and mighty bassline, a hard-hitting groovy house beat, and an infectious low-end. The shuffled and playful layers of sampling and synths and panned rhythmic elements, also join the mix, as the main vocal line summons the listeners to join the uplifting and striking party.

The contagious bass drives this almighty track that, certainly, puts Avi Sic’s immense talent and skills in the spotlight. As the title of the track suggests, this party anthem is one for Bass House lovers and party seekers out there ready to join Avi Sic’s joyful musical ride.

This is a call to keep Avi Sic on the list of DJs to follow, as her impressive release schedule is just getting started. Her signature style and powerful sound evident with each release, prove that her talent and drive are unmatched, as she continues to climb her way to the top.

‘Party Party’ is out now via Blanco y Negro, and available in all major online stores and streaming platforms.

