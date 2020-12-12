Aviella Drops “tell me what you’re thinking” via Dim Mak

Aviella shares her third release on the Dim Mak imprint with her single “tell me what you’re thinking,” following her debut earlier this year.

Opening with sugary vocals, Aviella draws listeners with an alluring and dreamy backing. As the song moves forward, adding percussions to hint at its drop, “tell me what you’re thinking” explodes with a minimalist but booming series of beats, where less certainly is more, allowing listeners to focus on her angelic voice. Meanwhile, a moving flurry of strings rounds out the song’s second drop, echoing clearly. Adding dimension to the chorus, vocal chops bring out variety through the track.

Aviella’s “tell me what you’re thinking” is yet another lively track by the artist as she closes out the year with a bang.

Stream Aviella’s “tell me what you’re thinking” via Dim Mak, or check out the song below.