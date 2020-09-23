Bear Grillz, Adventure Club & JT Roach Drop “Where We Are”

“Where We Are” is a pensive future bass collaboration between Bear Grillz, Adventure Club, and JT Roach.

Bear Grillz explained the natural progression of each of the artists’ talents merging for the track.

“I had the pleasure of going b2b with Adventure Club last year at EDC Orlando and seeing how we meshed so well, we talked about making a collaboration,” Bear Grillz said. “At that same time, I had been speaking with JT Roach and once he sent me the vocal, I knew it was the perfect track to bring us all together.”

JT Roach’s soulful voice accentuates the song’s live in the moment message and the feeling of invincibility that rides with embracing the present.

“I wrote the lyrics for ‘Where We Are’ as a reminder to myself that if you can’t figure out how to embrace the moments you’re in as much as possible, they will slip by you,” JT Roach reflected on the song’s message.

Adventure Club, the fantastic Montreal-based duo, also commented, “Whether you are dancing, doing karate in the garage, brushing your teeth with your sweet Star Wars lightsaber toothbrush (We know we can’t be the only ones!), this record is all about being yourself and being happy ‘where you are.’”

The song’s music video also exhibits its playful and sunny nature. The artists asked fans to send in clips of themselves doing what they loved. The montage produced fun results, with cameos of artists including Steve Aoki, QUIX, Riot Ten, 12th Planet, Wooli, Ray Volpe, Blunts & Blondes, Craig Owens, and more.

Maybe viewers can even spot themselves in the video. The track and video construct an uplifting world, ultimately teaching us to truly love where we are today. To conclude, check out the music video for “Where We Are” below.