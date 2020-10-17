RELEASES

Bear Grillz and Dion Timmer Team Up on “Scumbag”

"Scumbag" reaches a whole new level of hype.

Jillian Nguyen
Less than a minute
Bear Grillz and Dion Timmer shake up music with their dubstep and trap-infused single “Scumbag” featuring vocals from Atarii.

Relenting for no one, the song pushes the boundaries of sound with menacing synths and roaring beats. Atarii’s boastful embrace as a “motherf***ing scumbag” adds dimension to the song. It further draws listeners to unleash their inner rage via headbanging or rail-breaking. “Scumbag” champions a ferocious and intricate fusion of Bear Grillz and Dion Timmer’s excellence in the realm of both dubstep and trap, lacing together an untamed sound achievable only by them.

While “Scumbag” is the first official collaboration between Bear Grillz and Dion Timmer, the two are no strangers to each other’s work. They recently performed together at Montreal’s Bass Ship 5 and have shared slots on numerous festival billings.

Dion Timmer recounted the collaboration’s beginnings and said, “Bear hit me up asking to do a tune and I asked him if he would want to flip this demo of mine. The rest is history; he flipped it into a 2020 banger and got some powerful energetic lines from Atarii!”

Bear Grillz also commented, “This collab came together pretty fast. Once I had the instrumental, I knew Atarii would absolutely crush this track, and he did.”

Buy or stream the track here.

