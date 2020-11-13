Ben Hazlewood’s “Lay Me Down” Gets Remix from NERVO

Ben Hazlewood is the rare artist with a voice dynamic enough to captivate almost completely on its own. His most popular release “Lay Me Down” is due to receive a remix from none other than EDM veterans NERVO.

As an anthemic alt-pop artist, raised on artists like Jim Morrison, David Bowie, Stevie Nicks, and Janis Joplin, his music channels an outrageous vocal strength and an emotive soul filled force. It is a force matched only by his magnetic stage presence and glam-rock-inspired fashion sensibilities.

His debut album, Bloodline, is the culmination of years of hard work. A journey that started near Wellington New Zealand, then ventured to London for three years, where Ben fronted a rock band. Afterwards, he relocated to Australia, where Ben now calls Melbourne home.

Mimi and Liv, better known as EDM duo NERVO, caught fire in 2009, when they co-wrote the the emphatic and grand global hit “When Love Takes Over” – for David Guetta and Kelly Rowland. But their journey into dance music started years prior in the festival fields of their native Australia. As teenagers, they went all-out for life-changing electronic acts like The Prodigy, Basement Jaxx, and Fatboy Slim.

They now are ready to cement their talent with their remix of “Lay Me Down”. With Ben Hazlewood’s vocals, the track has a certain element of finesse to it as it compliments the song’s general vibe.

Stream NERVO’s remix of “Lay Me Down” here: