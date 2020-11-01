Benson’s “Designer Girl” Feels Like a Nightclub Banger

Benson is an Australian DJ/producer from Melbourne who has released an addicting banger called “Designer Girl“. Out on October 30th via Ultra Music, Benson’s “Designer Girl” will have listeners feel like they are back inside a nightclub. “Designer Girl” is the latest dance-ready track from Benson as he continues making a name for him in the house music industry.

“Designer Girl” has diverse house music influences in it like tech-house and acid-house. Hi-hat notes start off the track and shortly after, Benson incorporated rave lazer samples alongside robust basslines. After reading this post, download and stream the track now.

Why did Benson decide to produce “Designer Girl”?

“Always wanted to make a sassy club record. A record that reminds me of people watching out the front of a nightclub. A song that represents that feeling of when a Saturday night rolls around and everyone suddenly gets a bit of designer girl in them. It’s fun, loud & NORTI all rolled into one”. Benson’s comments on why he produced “Designer Girl”

Benson’s accomplishments so far

Benson is continuing his growth as one of Australia’s must-hear electronic music producers for over the past six years.. He has earned millions of streams for his notable tracks like “Step To Me” and “Resolution”. Additionally, he released multiple #1 hits that have topped the Aria Club charts.

His growing popularity has led him to tour various overseas hotspots from Singapore to Amsterdam. Top electronic music stars who support include the likes of Flume, Fisher and Anna Lunoe. Finally, he also heads his own record label, Medium Rare Recordings.