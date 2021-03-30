RELEASES

Biometrix, H3nry Thr!ll and NBLM Team Up For “Superman”

"Superman" is an amazing collaborative bass-house jam, out now via Elysian Records.

Photo of Manav Pallan Manav Pallan Follow on Twitter Send an email 3 hours ago
Less than a minute
H3nry Thr!ll Superman

After a wave of media acclaim for February release “The One”, US producer H3nry Thr!ll reverts full throttle back to his bass house roots, this time collaborating with Brit acts Biometrix and NBLM on upcoming Elysian release “Superman”. 

From the very start, “Superman” loiters with rude intent in the bottom ends of the production spectrum, threatening to do realistic damage to bass bins the world over. Aggressive synth sections thrust up against raucously reverberating basslines, rhythms shuddering, stuttering and spitting as Biometrix’s vocal swaggers across the topline with an arrogant confidence. For fans of Thr!ll’s harder, more bass-heavy work, this should tick all of the boxes (and will probably kick them to the curb while it’s at it).

The teen producer’s profile has been on the rise over the course of 2020 but his releases since the start of 2021 have definitely seen him move things up a gear. With praise coming from the likes of EDM.com, The Nocturnal Times, EDM Nations, One EDM, Fresh Music Freaks and River Beats, and DJ support from Lost Frequencies, Zonderling, Oliver Heldens, Don Diablo, Anna Lunoe, Promise Land, Wawa, Sophie Francis and more, the young talent is beginning to genuinely cement his reputation and position within the ranks of America’s next generation of dance music stars. 

Finally, for more information on everything H3NRY THR!LL, visit his official website.

Listen to H3nry Thr!ll’s “Superman” here:

Tags
Show More
Photo of Manav Pallan

Manav Pallan

I'm a crazed motoring fan and I have been listening to EDM for a major chunk of my life. I'm particularly interested in Dutch house, Progressive house and Tropical house. Is that enough house? My favourite DJs are Robin Schulz, Jay Hardway and Mike Williams.

Related Articles

Photo of Jerro and Panama Collab on “Together”

Jerro and Panama Collab on “Together”

2 hours ago
Photo of KRANE Unveils Latest Album ‘SESSIONS, Vol. 3’

KRANE Unveils Latest Album ‘SESSIONS, Vol. 3’

3 hours ago
Photo of Alesso, CORSAK, Stray Kids Collaborated on “Going Dumb”

Alesso, CORSAK, Stray Kids Collaborated on “Going Dumb”

3 hours ago
Photo of Nicky Romero’s “You Used To” in ‘Protocol Vibes – Miami 2021’

Nicky Romero’s “You Used To” in ‘Protocol Vibes – Miami 2021’

17 hours ago
Close
Close