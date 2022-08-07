BLANKE Shooting For the Stars With ‘ÆON: TWO’

Traversing a universe of unexplored discoveries, ÆON is an exciting new project from electronic star BLANKE. The producer debuted the Drum & Bass alias in 2021 via Deadbeats on ÆON: ONE, and recently served as direct support for Zeds Dead at Red Rocks in July.

ÆON: TWO from BLANKE is a perfect drum & bass masterpiece

On Friday, August 5th, BLANKE presents the latest extended release as ÆON with ÆON: TWO, a 3-track EP – led by a remarkable record, “Aurora,” to adorn his staggering streaming catalog (1.5million+ monthly on Spotify).

From the mind of interstellar sonic travelers and diverse artist BLANKE, ÆON is a side brand that explores the producer’s interests in Drum & Bass. Whereas the BLANKE project encompasses a love of plants and nature, ÆON reaches for the stars by offering a thematic adventure through the cosmos.

Image Courtesy: ÆON

BLANKE and the two ÆONs

While BLANKE’s catalog has focused on Dubstep, Mid-Tempo, and Melodic Bass, ÆON will find the producer thriving in a lane of Drum & Bass that calls to early age influence from acts like Pendulum and Sub Focus. The first of two 3-track EP’s dropping in 2022, ÆON: ONE, landed in late June via Zeds Dead’s Deadbeats imprint, with lead single ‘Polaris’ immediately picking up rotation on Australia’s triple j Radio Station. This is the first Drum & Bass focused Body of work from the producer, after previous singles Alchemy and Mystery also found high success on the famed Australian station’s airwaves, peaking at #1 most played whilst crossing millions of streams on Spotify.

ÆON: MODE becoming popular in North America

The Blanke Presents ÆON: MODE live show debuted at 2021’s Rollin Festival in Brisbane, Australia, backed up by a tour of New Zealand in June of the same year. Arriving in North America in October, an iconic performance at infamous renegade outfit Brownies & Lemonade’s Pop Up warehouse show in Los Angeles in October supporting Sub Focus made a serious impact on the local LA Drum & Bass scene.

Kicking things up a notch in 2022 following the release of the debut EP, the ÆON: MODE show hit Red Rocks Amphitheater in Denver as direct support for Zeds Dead and made its festival Debut via Insomniac’s Project Z in Southern California the same weekend. A run of shows in support of Zeds Dead is planned for the remainder of 2022, coupled with his own headline Tour of North America.

Amidst Drum & Bass’ growing profile in America and backing Deadbeats, Blanke’s ÆON project submits itself as a uniquely exciting and innovative name in today’s electronic music scene.