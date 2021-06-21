BLVD. and Shaq Drop Hot New Collab

What do you get when you mix one of the hottest up and coming DJs with a 15x NBA All-Star and 4x NBA champion? None other than “Posterize.” BLVD. and Shaquille O’Neal’s collab, which came out on June 18th. Posterize is a fresh punch to the face of heavy bass and hip hop rhythms. The beat is laid out by BLVD. and paired with DJ Diesel’s (Shaq) hard hitting rap. Resulting in a head-banging hit track perfect for any summer EDM playlist.

“Posterize” will be BLVD.’s second release under record label Purple Fly. His previous release “Miami” dropped in May in collaboration with Fatman Scoop. BLVD. only hit the scene in 2019, however he already has millions of plays and respect from some of the world’s leading DJ’s. BLVD.’s name stand for, you guessed it, boulevard. Representing the pure grit and rawness that hard asphalt and raw metal bring to mind. Check out BLVD. on Spotify, Instagram, and Facebook.

Shaq: From basketball icon to DJ star

Shaquille O’Neal is well known as one of the most formidable basketball players in NBA history. However, the Lakers icon has transitioned to a new stage of entertainment: the music industry. Coming on the scene in ’93 with his debut rap album “Shaq Diesel.” The album peaked at no. 25 on the Billboard Hot 100 Chart and sold over a million copies. Shaq is the only athlete in history with a platinum selling album, placing him in a league of his own among entertainers. Since, he has become one of the leading touring artists in the world. For example, he has headlined renown festivals such as Tomorrowland and Lost Lands. He even has his own festival series – Shaq’s Fun House and The Shaq Bowl. Aside from BLVD., he has collaborated with Wuki, NGHTMRE and Lil Jon, Riot Ten and T-Wayne. Check out Shaq on Spotify, Instagram, and Twitter.