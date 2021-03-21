RELEASES

Braxton Teams Up with Marsh for “My Stripes” Remix

Out now on Anjunadeep

Photo of Hasan Singh Hasan Singh Send an email 40 seconds ago
1 minute read
Braxton

Brighton-based producer, Braxton, has teamed up with Marsh for a special remix of the tune, “My Stripes“. In doing so, Braxton returns to Anjunadeep to help rework the track from Marsh’s Lailonie album. Braxton kickstarted the new decade with Chiaroscuro, featured on the Anjunadeep Vol.11 compilation, and shows no signs of slowing down.

The brilliance of Braxton

Braxton followed-up his Clockwork EP on Colorize with Chiaroscuro/Torn, a double A-side on Anjunadeep. Accordingly, both saw support from Above & Beyond’s Group Therapy Radio, Icarus, BBC Radio 1’s Chillest Show, and Jaguar via BBC Introducing Dance. Additionally, his previous official remix of Matt Fax‘s Set Your Sails feat. RBBTS is also a nod to the timeless festival sets we all love and miss. Braxton is no stranger to the club circuit, with performances at The Nest, Fabric, and The Arch under his belt. Also, his works have been picked up by Cristoph, Yotto, John Monkman and Lane 8. Braxton developed an innate ability for quality and thoughtful compositions, finding favor as a regular with imprints Anjunadeep and Colorize. On his collaboration with Marsh on the “My Stripes” remix, Braxton had this to say:

Marsh & I were both on the same page in wanting something that was more in-keeping with the album version. Like an ‘alternate’ version rather than a remix. Marsh packed a huge amount of honesty and emotion into his album and I felt it was important to retain as much of that as possible.”

Braxton on working with Marsh to remix “My Stripes”

More to come

Stay tuned for his forthcoming EP on Anjunadeep, a priority release with Lauren L’aimant on Colorize, and an official remix for Above & Beyond coming later on in the year. Furthermore, Braxton will be joining the the re-launch of Trickstar Radio alongside the likes of Sasha, Beatport, and Traxsource. Fans and listers can follow Braxton via his official Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and Spotify pages. His remix together with Marsh for “My Stripes” is out now on Anjunbeats.

Show More
Photo of Hasan Singh

Hasan Singh

Hasan Singh is an author, a writer, and an ardent music lover. Proving that variety is the spice of life, his musical preferences include Reggae/Dancehall, Metal, and Trance. In terms of Trance, Aly & Fila, Paul van Dyk, and Ferry Corsten are a few of his favorite DJs out of an extensive list. Travel is another passion of his, and he and his wife often travel abroad to various Trance festivals, with A State of Trance and Luminosity Beach Festival among his favorites.

Related Articles

Photo of UK Producer Conrank Opens Up Our “Mind State”

UK Producer Conrank Opens Up Our “Mind State”

11 hours ago
Photo of Jickow’s New Progressive House Tune “Pendulum”

Jickow’s New Progressive House Tune “Pendulum”

1 day ago
Photo of Sam Junk Unleashes Techno Fury With Brand New ‘Toxa’

Sam Junk Unleashes Techno Fury With Brand New ‘Toxa’

2 days ago
Photo of Mike Bello Brings Out Brand New Release ‘Operator’

Mike Bello Brings Out Brand New Release ‘Operator’

2 days ago
Close
Close