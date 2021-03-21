Braxton Teams Up with Marsh for “My Stripes” Remix

Brighton-based producer, Braxton, has teamed up with Marsh for a special remix of the tune, “My Stripes“. In doing so, Braxton returns to Anjunadeep to help rework the track from Marsh’s Lailonie album. Braxton kickstarted the new decade with Chiaroscuro, featured on the Anjunadeep Vol.11 compilation, and shows no signs of slowing down.

The brilliance of Braxton

Braxton followed-up his Clockwork EP on Colorize with Chiaroscuro/Torn, a double A-side on Anjunadeep. Accordingly, both saw support from Above & Beyond’s Group Therapy Radio, Icarus, BBC Radio 1’s Chillest Show, and Jaguar via BBC Introducing Dance. Additionally, his previous official remix of Matt Fax‘s Set Your Sails feat. RBBTS is also a nod to the timeless festival sets we all love and miss. Braxton is no stranger to the club circuit, with performances at The Nest, Fabric, and The Arch under his belt. Also, his works have been picked up by Cristoph, Yotto, John Monkman and Lane 8. Braxton developed an innate ability for quality and thoughtful compositions, finding favor as a regular with imprints Anjunadeep and Colorize. On his collaboration with Marsh on the “My Stripes” remix, Braxton had this to say:

“Marsh & I were both on the same page in wanting something that was more in-keeping with the album version. Like an ‘alternate’ version rather than a remix. Marsh packed a huge amount of honesty and emotion into his album and I felt it was important to retain as much of that as possible.” Braxton on working with Marsh to remix “My Stripes”

More to come

Stay tuned for his forthcoming EP on Anjunadeep, a priority release with Lauren L’aimant on Colorize, and an official remix for Above & Beyond coming later on in the year. Furthermore, Braxton will be joining the the re-launch of Trickstar Radio alongside the likes of Sasha, Beatport, and Traxsource. Fans and listers can follow Braxton via his official Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and Spotify pages. His remix together with Marsh for “My Stripes” is out now on Anjunbeats.