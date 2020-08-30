BROHUG and Saint Punk Release “Brake”

BROHUG and Saint Punk collaborated to release the single “Brake” on August 28, 2020.

The song features a gritty sound that combines BROHUG’s high energy with Saint Punk’s rock influence. In addition to the suspenseful and echoing buildups that explode into punchy vocal distortions and chops, the song also highlights a full bassline that illustrates why BROHUG are experts of the bass-house genre. ‘Brake’ naturally displays the fusion between the trio and Saint Punk’s sounds.

“Since day one starting this collab with Saint Punk, we shared the same idea and vibe. It came together so easy, and it was fun working together on ‘Brake,'” the trio BROHUG said. Going on to explain the sound, they noted, “The track contains a strong, powerful vocal chant, with a huge build and massive bass house drop to follow. We’re excited to share this to our combined fans!”

Likewise, Saint Punk commented on the collaboration, briefly mentioning his relationship with them and the resulting work. “The BROHUG guys and I began talking on IG over a year ago, always supporting each other’s music so coming together on this record was rad,” he said. “We combined my grungy, gritty sound with their European bass-house sound and popped out ‘Brake’.”

Since the start of 2020, BROHUG has been occupied releasing their series of mixtapes and numerous singles. Listeners can assume that BROHUG will remain busy for the remainder of the year and can anticipate big releases from the Swedish DJs.

Meanwhile, Saint Punk is an emerging talent and is driving his way through EDM with a strong start. After playing sets across major clubs like Brooklyn Mirage, Academy LA, and 2019 Miami Music Week’s Confession Showcase, Saint Punk is a name that listeners should look out for.