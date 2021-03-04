Carnage Unleashes “KTM” as His House Alter-Ego, Gordo

Carnage debuts his house alter-ego Gordo with the release of “KTM.”

Unquestionably, Carnage has always dominated the dance music scene as a producer who knows no bounds when it comes to genres. Having stepped foot first as a bass and trap producer, the Hawaiian-based artist now looks forward with his house career straight ahead.

“KTM” pushes a hypnotic sound complete with dark bass brewing beneath infectious hi-hats and snares. Additionally, Carnage as Gordo brings out lightly distorted vocals to unleash the maximum mesmerizing power he holds.

There is no question that “KTM” is the one track that defines exactly who I am as an artist in this exact moment in time. This song came together after years of self-discovery through music and being open-minded to new ways of life and inspirations. This is the beginning of the new me. Carnage/Gordo

Already drawing up anticipation for his house name, Carnage has also sold out shows to Miami’s Club Space and the 2021 Super Bowl Weekend. Picking up a new torch, Carnage blazes a new path for himself with a refreshing touch in the house genre.

Stream Gordo’s “KTM” via your favorite music platform, or listen to the song on YouTube below.