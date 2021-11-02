Catch up With Kebi on His Latest Hit ‘Home on The Horizon’

If you’re looking to catch up on some on some seriously chilled vibes, tune in to Kebi’s latest release ‘Home On The Horizon’. Hailing from Canada, threefold talent Kebi specializes in DJing, Producing, and creating art, viewing his human experiences as a spiritual canvas of expression. So far in 2021, Kebi has constantly been making waves in the scene, with hits like ‘Livin’, ‘Novoye’, and ‘Embrace The Space’ multiplying his popularity in the dance music ecosphere. If you aren’t yet acquainted with the likes of Kebi, now is the time to knuckle down and enjoy some of the sounds he has to offer.

Kebi eases you into the single straight away as ambient noises of the rainforest seep in through the speakers, before he introduces the listener to a hypnotic and tribal drum loop that drown your senses and urge an insatiable feeling to get up and move your body. Prominent risers and atmospherics elegantly dance around the stereo field as the melody drives the track forward and glues each aspect of the song together. It’s an enjoyable work brimmed with intricate subtleties that make you want to listen again so you don’t miss out on any, as soothing vocal morphs pull you in another direction while a powerful plucked riff that sticks with that tropical relaxing theme. Overall, Kebi’s latest single ‘Home On The Horizon’ is an unmissable and mellow anthem designed to alleviate your senses and take you into a different state of mind.

Representing Kebi for this release is the imprint ‘Sunday Café Records’, established in 2021 by Kebi as an independent record label and full-service good vibe provider. You can expect to hear a range of influences from House, Afro, Latin, Disco, Pop, Gospel, Reggae, and Chillout, and Kebi describes it as “music you can dance to, or music you can kick back and sip coffee to. Easy on the ears, and happy in the heart.” Kick back and check out Kebi’s latest release now!

Listen To & Purchase ‘Home On The Horizon’ Here:

https://open.spotify.com/album/07U5jJOJ8n1EZ532rdpKtL?si=abcfccfa27a04223

https://www.beatport.com/track/home-on-the-horizon/15837196

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=N5MMuw9tUNM

https://www.traxsource.com/title/1691518/home-on-the-horizon

Kebi Online:

https://www.instagram.com/kebi.vibes

https://linktr.ee/kebi.vibes

https://soundcloud.com/kebivibes

https://www.kebivibes.com

Sunday Café Records Online:

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCVQ_46xiSoXrCw2mubvSlFA/about

https://www.facebook.com/sundaycaferecords

https://www.instagram.com/sundaycaferecords?fbclid=IwAR05WoDzsvzjNkghxv_90BrdydakH5CBzs_lH3jERuAvxvnPvC4WV-NwtKU