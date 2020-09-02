The August Electro Vessel Shows from Vessbroz

With September coming around soon, you can reminisce through all of the August Electro Vessel shows from the Vessbroz. The August Electro Vessel shows welcome a plethora of impressive guests spinning some outstanding tunes. The Vessbroz have introduced a new section of the show where they will be chatting about the music industry. Some topics include generating an income during lockdown and more to help ElectroVessel listeners and aspiring artists improve their careers.

The brothers welcome the likes of Thomas Feelman, Victor Tellagio, Wanted Vibes and the legendary Blasterjaxx in episodes #103 – 106. Each show provides the party vibes with tracks such as Notion’s “Hooked”, Nicky Romero’s “Burning” and Steve Aoki & Quintino’s “Mayham”. You are also treated to some brand new and well-loved tunes from each of ElectroVessel’s guests including Blasterjaxx’s “Children of Today”, Thomas Feelman’s “Fast Life” and Victor Tellagio’s “Better Off”.

Armia and Arsham of the Vessbroz have proven themselves to be exciting talents in electronic music for a while now. They now have a major following and an extensive back-catalogue of music, awards and achievements. The Vessbroz have been responsible for some outstanding tracks this year such as “In The Dark” and “Let Me In Tonight“. As their radio show welcomes bigger and bigger guests, these two have certainly stamped their mark on the EDM industry.

