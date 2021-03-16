Check Out Jacob Colon’s Fire February Made To Move Radio

Get your fix on the best House tunes to offer, Jacob Colon will more than suffice with his growing weekly radio show, ‘Made To Move’. As a task he started during lockdown, Jacob Colon has been working hard on the show to curate and mix his favourite releases from every corner of the House scene, including genres like Latin House, Afro House and Tech House, and has done a successful job in ensuring that we can find the club at home or wherever you’re listening from during this hardship. After recently posting his 34th episode on the radio, it has shown exponential growth from when it first started and is now being hosted on multiple leading platforms including iHeart Radio, Google Podcasts and Castbox.

Are you up to date with his latest collection of shows during the past month? If not, you can expect to hear exclusive Afro House music like one of Jacob’s latest releases ‘Suenos’, alongside others like Cristian Vinci, The Deepshakerz and Qubiko. You just know that Jacob’s show will have you up and moving if you know any of these artists.

As of recent, Jacob Colon has been on fire with his latest releases so far in the year, with several pieces reaching critical acclaim. To top it off, he has also worked with labels such as Aravaza Music, Crystal Water’s ‘I Am House’ and Robbie Rivera’s ‘Juicy Traxx’. With a work ethic proving second to none, there is so much excitement surrounding this up-and-coming artist.

