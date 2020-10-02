Listen to Naizon’s September Shows for “Naiz:On Air”

If you haven’t heard of Naizon, he is a Tech-House artist who has impressed audiences worldwide with releases such as “Pause“, “Midnight” and “Dance It“. His influences and inspirations span far and wide with a constant homage paid to the soulful sounds of his upbringing. His musical influences include the likes of Lionel Richie, Elvis and Barry White. He has taken his sound globally across 300 gigs in places such as Thailand, Italy, Australia and Switzerland. Lockdown saw the introduction of a brand-new radio show created and curated by Naizon called “Naiz:On Air“.

Naiz:On Air radio show

In the Naiz:On Air radio show, he delves deep into the Tech-House scene. He shows off his unique mixing skills and outstanding selections. Each week features the “Track of The Future” segment in which we hear Naizon’s pick of the hottest new promo or demo in his bag as he takes you through a dancefloor-ready blend of the finest House music around.

You can expect to hear tracks like Denniz Cruz’s “Five”, Kevin Knapp, Mat.Joe and Maximono’s storming collaboration “Drummer Loco”, Eli Brown and Green Velvet’s “Unapologetic Raver” and Walker & Royce’s remix of Freaks’ “Tweekers’”as well as some of Naizon’s best-loved original hits.

Naizon’s show is now 8 weeks strong and is developing a loyal fanbase with every episode. New shows are available on Mixcloud every Wednesday so set your alarms and tune in!

Listen to September’s episodes here: https://www.mixcloud.com/Naizon/

Follow Naizon online:

After listening to Naizon’s September episodes of Naiz:On Air, feel free to follow him on SoundCloud, Twitter and Instagram.