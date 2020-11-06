Check Out October’s Electro Vessel with Vessbroz

Once again, the Vessbroz are here to save you from your EDM rave and festival blues with their sensational radio show Electro Vessel for the month of October. With all of October’s shows now available to listen to, you can take a look at some of the hottest releases and remixes that have hit the scene over the past month. To emphasize, Armia and Arsham worked tirelessly to uncover hidden gems from up and coming artists and those who are already renowned and curate them into a one-hour show just for you and millions of electronic music fans worldwide.

Throughout each show, you find out which release is the brothers’ “Track of The Future” where they predict the next track to make it to the big time. As always, the Vessbroz welcome special guests who join them in providing nothing but good vibes, previous guests have included legends such as Nicky Romero, Timmy Trumpet and Mike Williams. October’s edition of shows sees the likes of Rick Fazzari, Martin Trevy, Plastik Funk and Yves V take over the mix to play you tunes such as Yves Y’s “My Friend”, Oscar House’s “Parrot” and HVME’s “Goosebumps’.

If that wasn’t enough, the Vessbroz also take the time to interview their guests where they discuss industry topics and tips and tricks for budding DJs and Producers. Over the past year, the Vessbroz has seen releases on major labels such as Hardwell’s Revealed Recordings with their collaboration with Mark Voss called “Follow Me” and “Gravity” where the duo teamed up with Michelle Montezeri for the third time, and have worked with Blanco y Negro on several tunes.

The Vessbroz upload the show’s episodes weekly. So be sure to always tune into Electro Vessel!

Check out the most recent episode of Electro Vessel:

Listen to October’s Electro Vessel shows from the Vessbroz:

Follow Vessbroz online

After listening to the latest Electro Vessel episodes, follow Vessbroz on their official website, Mixcloud, SoundCloud and Twitter.