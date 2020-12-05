Check Out the November Shows of Naizon’s Naiz:On Air

If you want to keep up with the very latest in the underground House and Tech House scene and hear some curated selections mixed to perfection, then check out Naizon’s Naiz:On Air radio show. A project that has emerged from the world in lockdown, Naizon has created and developed his very own radio show that has gradually built a collection of loyal followers who tune in each week to hear what tunes make it on to the show. The show is also now broadcasted internationally to countries such as Germany, USA, Greece and The Netherlands to name a few.

As always, Naizon puts his heart and soul and a whole load of energy into every episode so that his listeners get the whole Naizon experience. In November’s shows you can expect to hear music from the likes of Advent and Jayms with their hit ‘Ring Ring’, Buddy Tigg and Catchy Name’s ‘Follow The Groove’, OMNOM’s ‘Know I’m Back, Crossnaders’ ‘Soul’ and many more tunes that will have you up moving to the beats.

As the show develops and grows, Naizon has teased that he will now be joined with special guests each week to contribute an exclusive guest mix. Not only is his radio show gaining rapid traction, but his releases this year alone have impressed audiences globally with tunes such as ‘My House’ and ‘Midnight’ reaching critical acclaim. With a whole load more projects on the horizon, 2021 is looking even bigger for the DJ/Producer.

