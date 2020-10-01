Check Out Toma Hawk’s September Edition of “Lakota Radio”

Toma Hawk has built quite the reputation for his clear-cut productions and catchy Techno beats. Toma Hawk has been responsible for some exceptional tunes. He even founded his own record label, ‘Lakota’, which also contains several sub-labels too. To show off his impeccable ear for music and DJ skills, Toma Hawk created yet another string to the Lakota brand with this “Lakota Radio Show“.

Now up to its 30th episode, Toma Hawk welcomes a collection of highly regarded artists and friends to join him in providing an exclusive guest mix for the show. September sees Chris Veron take the reins in show 23 where he plays some of his favourite tunes plus his releases “Rising Panel/Prospect” and “Dusty Storm/Unrilis”.

Lakota Radio also features an exclusive play of Toma Hawk’s soon-to-be released “303 Aliens” single. Lorely Mur joins the next episode, giving a spin of her “Aphrodite ve Myrrah” remix. He also gives another sneak peek into his acid remix of The Enveloper’s “Wicked”.

Freak Unique, Aka Carl and Sisko Electrofanatik make up the rest of this months guests where they play tracks such as Amelie Lens’ highlight remix of Perc’s ‘Look What Your Love Has Done To Me’, Smyth’s ‘Cosmic Girls’ and Illario Alicante’s ‘Awakened’. The shows are definitely worth tuning in to hear some incredible tunes, speak previews and firm favourites.

Each show is available weekly on Mixcloud.

Tune in here: https://www.mixcloud.com/TomaHawkMusic2000/

