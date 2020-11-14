Chris Dahlberg, Pepe Cano and Lenell Brown Drop “Turn It Up”

Chris Dahlberg and Pepe Cano have joined forces to release their brand-new collaboration “Turn It Up“. Kicking things off with short and sharp piano stabs, the music is bright with a hint of old school. As the track builds, the excitement rises up until the drop where the duo demonstrates their ear for rhythms as they introduce a bassy house-like drop. The bassline remains punchy throughout, driving the track into anthem status.

Delivering another wave of talent to “Turn It Up”, Clipper’s Sounds resident vocalist Lenell Brown is added to the mix where he brings another dimension to the release with his fun vocal adlibs and signature stylings. Lenell with have you singing “Turn It Up” along with the music instantly. His vocals compliment the tune perfectly to really bring out that feel-good party vibe. As a self-proclaimed romantic, his lyrics are usually about love in a myriad of ways and whilst having worked with some of the industry’s most renowned artists such as Robbie Rivera and The Zombie Kids, Lenell always brings a unique element of flavour to any release.

Rising Swedish dance star Chris Dahlberg has been responsible for some exceptional releases over his career. The tracks include “I Miss You”, “Dreams” and “Feeling Me”. Often found rocking even the most discerning crowds, Chris knows what it takes to craft outstanding tracks and move the people onto the dance floor! Pairing up with Pepe Cano who has releases tunes such as “Love This Beat” and “Beautiful People” it seems as if they are a match made in heaven as their musical style blend to perfection, showing off their skills interchangeably.

“Turn It Up” is out now on Spain’s favourite dance label Clipper’s Sounds.

Listen to “Turn It Up”

Lenell Brown Online

After listening to “Turn It Up”, follow Lenell Brown on his official website, Instagram and Twitter.

Chris Dahlberg Online

Additionally, follow Chris Dahlberg on Facebook and Instagram as well.