CHYL Returns With Melissa Brooks For Debut Single ‘Barbie’

CHYL is a distinguished Chinese-Canadian producer and DJ with a huge passion for music production derived from her key to happiness – electronic music. Her unique take on dance music incorporates a female-empowering theme, and she has the career accolades to prove her worth. Since beginning her career and branching out from the mundanities of office work as an investor. CHYL won Alan Walker’s ‘End of Time’ remix contest as one of the only female producers out of 6000+ contestants. Her tech house song “Boom Boom” also went viral on Chinese Tiktok, ranking #15 on top music charts with 200,000+ videos created with the track.

With the theme of empowerment in mind, CHYL’s latest track ‘Barbie’ performs as a bouncy tech house banger that features lyrical work from Melissa Brooks. Through the powerful kicks and zesty morphs underlies the overall message of the song – it depicts that being a barbie is not only about getting dressed nicely and being glamorous, but also having high self-esteem and being independent. CHYL’s latest release provides the ultimate happy-go-lucky vibes, between the soft-spoken vocals and overall danceability, this track will get your feet stomping on the dancefloor and turning up the volume.

CHYL has been tearing up the scene with her modern and innovative take on dance music ever since the start of her career, and with her new hit ‘Barbie’ on the way, she has no plans of slowing down. With inspiration drawn from the likes of artists such as Blinders, TV Noise, Curbi, and Malaa, her style is a mixture of tech and bass house with her unique bassline design and melody. Her style is versatile and she is not afraid to add creative vocals and work with vocalists outside of the dance music scene to create her tracks. Join the hype and check out CHYL now!

Listen to ‘Barbie’ Now:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9iXrBJU0VMg

https://soundcloud.com/chylofficial/barbie

https://open.spotify.com/track/19NveZ966UQrF5CzZZY5y4?si=36c2b42241cb4daa

https://www.beatport.com/release/barbie/3558221

