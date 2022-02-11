“Cold Shoulder” by Electric Polar Bears Feat. Katie Sky

Last month, Electric Polar Bears kicked off 2022 with their latest track, “Cold Shoulder”. Electric Polar Bears‘ “Cold Shoulder” features singer/songwriter Katie Sky. The pop-dance track, which contains diverse and colorful melodies, marks Electric Polar Bears’ first single of 2022 after having a fantastic 2021. Fans can now stream “Cold Shoulder” on all streaming platforms. Readers can listen to the track below while reading this article as well.

Electric Polar Bears, the guys behind “Cold Shoulder”

The masked boys of Electric Polar Bears are continuing to make waves in the dance scene following their massive release of over 10 original tracks and remix packs over the course of 2021. These tracks include, “Back 2 You” ft. Tyler Graves, “Melting” ft. Paris Hilton and “You Never Know” a collaboration with tyDi. Now, EPB started off 2022 with an upbeat pop-dance track featuring Katie Sky (known for her singles such as “Monsters” and “Real Word”).

“Cold Shoulder” is a dreamy, uniquely anthemic track that tells the tale of an off and on again love relationship. This track will surely bring out every kind of emotion whenever someone listens to it. Katie Sky’s emotive vocals shine through the infectious and melodic beats. It is a song that will bring all the summer vibes during the last several weeks of winter.

Katie Sky’s words about the track