Colorize Presents ‘Colorscapes Volume Two’

Colorize, the progressive-house label of Tritonal‘s UK label group Enhanced Music, has unveiled Colorscapes Volume Two. In detail, Colorscapes Volume Two is a compilation album that features the 40 unreleased tracks from many talented producers. These 40 unreleased tracks on Colorscapes Volume Two spread across three mixes from Colorize mainstays PRAANA, Dezza and Matt Fax. The album came out on October 2 and everyone can start downloading and streaming now by clicking on this link.

PRAANA’s mix on Colorscapes Volume Two

PRAANA’s first mix opened up Colorscapes Volume Two. They have established themselves as a key act on Colorize over the past year with their stunning brand of melodic house. In 2020, they guest-mixed on Above and Beyond’s Group Therapy, have released a flurry of impressive, unique singles on Colorize and Lane 8’s label imprint This Never Happened. PRAANA also witnessed their tracks play on rotation via Sirius XM as well. Capping off a standout year, they condense their sound into a riveting 21-track mix that is woven together by the words of American spiritualist Ram Dass.

His message of awareness and mindfulness flows fluently over PRAANA’s impressive selection of tracks. Their own singles “I Am” with American duo LEVV and recent single “Sun Sparks” feature alongside unreleased original “Samadhi,” while also showcasing productions from familiar Colorize names Sound Quelle and LEVV. They also introduce new names, with some making waves over the past year on Colorize like Tommy Baynen and Murtagh. There are some artists who also made their label debuts, including Klur, Solanca, Che-Yung and Tygris.

Dezza’s mix

Up next on Colorscapes Volume Two is Dezza’s mix. Dezza has a unique brand of deep-house music that definitely has enhanced the Colorize label. The Canadian producer had a grand 2019 which saw the release of his debut album Cosmos. Dezza supported that album with tour dates in London, Amsterdam, Vancouver, San Francisco, Dallas, Houston and New York. He has gone from strength to strength in 2020.

In fact, he has released qualitatve singles that will culminate in his forthcoming second studio album in the coming months. His mix for Volume Two features a collection of his recent output, including “Close Your Eyes,” “Avenoir,” the djimboh remix of “Getaway” and unreleased single “Settle”. Additionally, Dezza has produced mixes from tracks of Deeparture, Cabriolet Paris and Axis, and label newcomers Jackarta, Trilucid, and Morgin Madison.

Matt Fax’s mix

Matt Fax is the last artist on Colorscapes Volume Two as he contributed his vibrant progressive-house style to the album. The French DJ/producer released his second studio album ‘Progressions‘ in April this year, a milestone in his career as a musician and a triumph in the world of progressive house. In fact, the album featured a range of exciting collaborations including BT, Richard Bedford and LEVV. He started a tour in early 2020 with Jason Ross, which hopefully will get the chance to conclude next year.

He has also remixed for Ross and Lane 8 and released a slick EP, Collide / The Gate, on Anjunabeats as well. Matt Fax unveils unreleased material in a captivating Colorscapes mix that explores the progressive sounds he champions. Those sounds include “Shuttle,” “Lyra,” “Atlas” and “Run Away”. Other highlights include “All Of Me,” Estiva’s first single on Colorize in three years, a collaboration with Sound Quelle “Sunburst,” and debut Colorize productions from the likes of Just Her, Trilucid, Avoure and Bandēs.

Listen to Colorscapes Volume Two via Spotify