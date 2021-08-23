Cosmic Gate Releases New Album, “MOSAIIK”

Cosmic Gate is thrilled to release the first stage of their hotly anticipated new artist album, “MOSAIIK“. Trailed throughout 2021 by single releases and stunning live streams, “MOSAIIK” will platform nine sensational cuts from the GRAMMY-nominated duo. Cosmic Gate fans will be familiar with the release dynamic of the record since it mirrors that of 2017’s “Materia“. Additionally, “MOSAIIK’s” II styled title is a direct reference to the group’s eleventh artist long-player and its split format.

A cosmic release

The album opens up with the the single “Blame,” which features singer/songwriter Diana Miro. This may come as a surprise to Cosmic Gate fans since it’s one of their deepest and progressive tracks to date. However, it became their fastest growing single release to hit a million Spotify streams, underlying the song’s captivating appeal. From that point, another track with Diana became a certainty. Accordingly, “Nothing To Hide” is the follow-up single from “MOSAIIK” and it’s performing in a much stronger manner.

Deep yet dynamic

Now this is not to say that “MOSAIIK” doesn’t contain any Cosmic Gate peak time dancefloor-destroyers. The German Trance duo has a lengthy list of solid and classic tunes, and the tracks “Your Mind” and “Feel it” continue in that vein. Speaking on the dynamism of the new album, Nic Chagall and Bossi had this to say:

“When we laid all of ‘MOSAIIK’s’ ideas, drafts, and demos for new avenues out, it almost overwhelmed us. That played a part in the decision to split the album into two. There was such a span to it that Bossi & I both felt there was almost a danger of ‘too much, too soon’. So ultimately the two Chapters of ‘MOSAIIK’ will click together to present that broader vision of our music”.

MOSAIIK’s Tracklist

Available now across all digital formats, “MOSAIIK Chapter One” is available to stream and for purchase. A CD Edition is set to follow with “Chapter 2”, and below is the album’s tracklist: