Cosmic Gate Releases New Single, “Blame”

GRAMMY-nominated electronic music act Cosmic Gate has dropped their new single, “Blame“. It’s the German duo’s first release of 2021, and features the vivacious vocals of singer/songwriter Diana Miro. Furthermore, “Blame” finds Nic & Bossi bringing music with a more introspective edge, and boasts dramatically drawn strings, pulsing percs, twisted synths, and sub-bass-boom.

These characteristics ignite the fiery undertone of “Blame”. Accordingly, fans can expect a tune that blazes emotions and goes from simmer to sear in the most expressive way. In terms of the lyrics, Diana Miro had this to say:

“I wrote this song when one of my friends was struggling with plans not coming to life. We endlessly spin in this social media “mill” and it’s so hard to separate the wheat from the chaff. At least music always stays true to us. I’m so happy this song has landed with Cosmic Gate. They’ve produced an amazing deep sound that truly reflects the mood of our times. I can’t wait to share it with the world!”

Interestingly, Nic & Bossi premiered “Blame” did during the Miami Open Skies show. At the end of their set, they revealed also that a new Cosmic Gate album was in the advanced stages of production. Entitled “MOSAIIK,” its set for an early-summer release and will be their eleventh album. Additionally, “Blame”’s official music video can be viewed below, and there are already rumblings that a full re-airing of the Miami Open Skies set will take place. Be sure to like and subscribe to Cosmic Gate’s official Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram pages for more on this. “Blame” featuring Diano Miro is out now on Blackhole Recordings.