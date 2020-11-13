RELEASES

Crush Club Release Club-Hit “Domino”

This is worth listening to!

Manav Pallan 2020-11-13
Crush-Club-Domino
Photo Credit: Bryson Andrew Lozano

New York alt-dance pop duo Crush Club returns with the thrilling, driving stomper “Domino” HERE with frontman and vocalist TC Milan’s signature vocal delivery. The three-minute power-dynamo “Domino” is ready for the club, your house party as well as in a future live festival setting. Today it is released on UK label Another Rhythm.

Crush Club’s words about new single “Domino”:

“Domino” is our love letter to the club. This Latin house banger is our way of conjuring that beautiful feeling of togetherness on a dance floor. Though we can’t be physically together, bodies close, the music still connects us. We can’t wait to be back in the club with you – dancing, loving, living – to “Domino”.” 

Crush Club discussing how “Domino” can bring everyone together again

Crush Club’s successes

Last year saw Crush Club releasing “My Man” (with Nicki B The Vagabond) and “Angel”(with producer/DJ LP Giobbi), after a string of wild dance tracks such as “We Dance” (Supermini Remix), which BBC1 Radio’s Annie Mac instantly titled a “Hottest Record in The World”. A classic in the same celebratory vein as Indeep’s “Last Night A DJ Saved My Life,” “We Dance” pays homage to the life-affirming qualities of the dance floor: We dance, we make the club our home / We chant all night to free our souls / We dance!

Crush Club have expanded their creative community in 2019 with remixes for Sofi Tukker, Tom Walker, Jay Pryor and Just Kiddin’.
Following support dates with Sofi Tukker, Jake Shears, RAC and Bright Light Bright Light, the duo has been busy back in their Brooklyn studio. The live shows have seen the duo Le Chev and TC Milan captivate audiences with their boundless energetic performance, with even their more intimate stripped-down sets, here at TED Talk for instance, commanding you to move.

