Crystal Skies and JT Roach Drop “Crazy While We’re Young”

Insomniac’s new label Lost In Dreams reveals a pop/electronic masterpiece “Crazy While We’re Young” with Crystal Skies & JT Roach. Noted as the second release to drop on the imprint, “Crazy While We’re Young ” follows Kaivon and Nevve’s inaugural single “Whole Life” that debuted on the label last month.

“Crazy While We’re Young” collaboration in summary

Melodic masters Crystal Skies have shifted gears with the iconic singer/songwriter JT Roach for the convivial cut “Crazy While We’re Young.” In bringing together Crystal Skies’ future pop sensibilities with JT’s fun folk sound, they created a surefire hit accessible to all audiences.

Emerging as the first pop/electronic song on Lost In Dreams, “Crazy While We’re Young” leads with rhythmic guitar notes and is carried by the delicate and smooth vocal melodies from JT Roach. There’s a timeless nature to JT’s lyrics that hit home for people of all ages, and Crystal Skies echoes that enduring sentiment with their anthemic production. Every so often there comes along a song that really hits home and captures something special and “Crazy While We’re Young” is the latest to do so.

JT Roach’s words about the single

JT Roach highlights that the single, “Was written by me, Colyer, and Rob Persaud at Rob’s home studio in Studio City, CA. I had worked with both of them before and we all got along great, which is why I feel we were able to be vulnerable with one another while creating this song. We decided “Crazy While We’re Young” would be a song about our experiences with taking risks as young men, both in going for our dreams and in fun times that we’ve had with our friends and loved ones. It has always been a favorite of my demos and I know it is my dad’s personal favorite too because when he listens to it, he still feels like the lyrics pertain to him. It serves as a reminder that you are never too old to live “Crazy While You’re Young.”

Crystal Skies adds in thoughts

Crystal Skies adds,”Working with JT, a phenomenal vocalist and songwriter has been a great experience for us. We really tried to preserve the raw emotion of the instrumental and vocals- while filling out the production and adding a powerful drop section – and making this something that could move the dance floor. The result is a song that bridges together the genres of folk, pop, and electronic into one track that hopefully lets each style shine through without overpowering the others. “Crazy While We’re Young” is definitely a departure from our typical sound, but we were captivated by the vocals/instrumentals from the first listen and knew we had to work on it. The lyrics really fit with the vibe we were going for – a Summertime anthem about the excitement and challenges that come with taking chances and not settling for the “safe path.”

Featuring a new label, festival, and event group, Lost In Dreams is the latest brand to come from Insomniac, that will operate under the same umbrella as their other brands including Bassrush, Basscon, Factory 93, and Dreamstate. Managed under Insomniac Music Group, home to a groundbreaking label and other imprints including HARD Recs, Lost In Dreams will serve as its own label dedicated to providing fans with the most innovative and exciting new dance music from both upcoming and established artists alike.

Stream “Crazy While We’re Young” here: