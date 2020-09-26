Crystal Skies’ ‘Collide’ EP Released Under Ophelia Records

Named after the single released earlier this month, Crystal Skies‘ Collide EP frames the magical sound that is a standing characteristic of Seven Lions‘ Ophelia Records releases.

The single “Collide” premiered an ethereal sound matching its figurative space themes. Its drops explode into a heavy melodic bass that parades a heavenly tune.

Prior to reaching the titular single, listeners ride “This Moment,” which features Gallie Fisher’s vocals in the most seamless way possible. Similarly, “Human” articulates She Is Jules’s vocals, blanketing her voice through harmonies. Additionally, “Human” flaunts the DJ duo’s cleverly placed oscillations and traveling chords.

“Requiem” introduces a cinematic and passionate journey through the genius productive minds of the American duo. A welcoming switch from dubstep to drum and bass to psychedelic trance and to hardstyle favorably showcases Crystal Skies’s capabilities as producers.

Lastly, “Crash & Burn” ends the EP on a gentler tone with the introduction of a tender guitar that augments the heartfelt drop.

The careers of Crystal Skies so far

The duo Britian Holcomb and Aaron Dawson first put their talents together with the release of “Paradise Lost.” Since then, the pair has been busy with creating electronic masterpieces for listeners. Crystal Skies has worked with some of EDM’s favorite names, including Seven Lions and Au5. Additionally, their remixes of songs from Slander, Illenium, Above & Beyond, and Dabin, have all received positive reviews.

Beyond their contribution to music, Crystal Skies has also made an impact in the realm of social justice. Shortly after George Floyd’s killing and global discussions of racial injustice, they donated their June royalties to NAACPLDF and CUAPB. The organizations focus on supporting police brutality victims and promote police reform and accountability. Furthermore, the duo held a livestream fundraiser titled “Make A Track In A Day: A Charity Stream For Racial Injustice”. Crystal Skies released “Lullaby,” a result of the stream, in July to positive reviews.

