Cymbol Unleashes Dancefloor Dominator ‘Hanging On’

Hailing from New Zealand, enigmatic producer Cymbol has quickly risen to prominence in the dance music industry, specialising in melody-laced, beat-driven dance music that has etched his name into local airwaves. With whopping beats and huge aspirations in mind with his new release, you can expect Cymbol’s latest production ‘Hanging On’ to take you on a journey and transport you into a world of your own. With previous hits like ‘Miss These Days’, ‘Best Friends’, ‘Slipping’ and ‘Roll It Up’ topping off his discography of impressive hits, it is clear to see that rising talent Cymbol is here to make shockwaves in the scene.

From the get-go, ‘Hanging On’ eases us into the production as atmospheric piano elements surrounded by eloquent strings envelop the speaker and take the lead, guiding the listener through the introduction of this release. Janayah offers a beautiful and euphoric taste of talent as her lyrics soon come into play, backed by the thumping high-energy punches of percussion and rhythm that fill the speakers to urge an incoming sense of drama. The music swiftly rises to an energy that’s filled with an unmatched fierceness that offers a tsunami of percussion and a wealth of synths that make you want to let loose on the dancefloor. Each element is intricately placed and engineered to make your hairs stand on end, as Cymbol’s powerful influences seeping through the cracks of the production give you a reason to get up and dance.

A passion for the art of music production is what sets Cymbol apart from the rest, as his latest offering tops off a discography of incredible work that he has produced over the span of his career. With hours of studio time racked up under his belt, he’s matched his hit delivery and consistency with a masterful ear and a prolific, but meticulous work ethic. ‘Hanging On’ is due to be released on 30/07/2021, so sit tight in anticipation as the day of release draws nearer.

