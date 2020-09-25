RELEASES

Dash Berlin Releases “Keep Me Close” with Timmo Hendriks

This track marks Dash Berlin's Protocol debut

Photo of Hasan Singh Hasan Singh Send an email 3 hours ago
1 minute read
Dash Berlin

After remixing Nicky Romero’s “Stay,” Dash Berlin returns to Protocol Recordings with “Keep Me Close,” his debut on the label. The veteran producer teamed up with fellow Dutchman and Protocol’s very own artist, Timmo Hendriks, for their first progressive collaboration.

A fresh perspective

Impressively, “Keep Me Close” delivers Dash Berlin’s signature ElectroProgPopstyle through vibrant melodies and breathy vocas. It evokes memories of his timeless hits “Till the Sky Falls Down” and “Waiting”. On the other hand, the tune provides a fresh perspective on the Trance genre. He has previously made acclaimed remixes for Sam Feldt, Laidback Luke, Steve Aoki, Lost Frequencies, and more. At the same time, “Keep Me Close” follows Timmo Hendriks’ release from last month, “For Your Love” with Romeo Blanco. 

Dash’s dominance

Dash Berlin has been a stalwart in the electronic music scene since 2008. This was when his single, “Till the Sky Falls Down” skyrocketed to the top of the charts worldwide. The track was included in the third chapter of Armin van Buuren’s Universal Religion album, and subsequently, Dash Berlin was signed to his label, Armada Music. Thereafter, the world fell in love with Dash’s unique fusion of Progressive House, Trance, Pop, and Electro. A year later, he followed this up with hits, “Man on the Run” and “Waiting,” which became two of the most-loved tracks of the era.

Talented Timmo

Timmo Hendriks has become a frequent name on Protocol’s roster since his debut track “In My Head” with Lennart Schroot. His subsequent release, “Thinking About You” with Lindequist was featured on the label’s “Miami 2019” EP. Additionally, Hendriks has continued to team up with Lindequist on the tracks “Magical,” and this summer’s “Together“. It’s no secret that Dash Berlin and Timmo Hendriks are ever-evolving with the times and making new music. As such, we can’t wait for two of the scene’s favorite acts to release more music in 2020.

Photo of Hasan Singh

Hasan Singh

Hasan Singh is an author, a writer, and an ardent music lover. Proving that variety is the spice of life, his musical preferences include Reggae/Dancehall, Metal, and Trance. In terms of Trance, Aly & Fila, Paul van Dyk, and Ferry Corsten are a few of his favorite DJs out of an extensive list. Travel is another passion of his, and he and his wife often travel abroad to various Trance festivals, with A State of Trance and Luminosity Beach Festival among his favorites.

