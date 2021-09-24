Delve Into the World of NATHASSIA With ‘Parasite’

NATHASSIA is returning with a brand-new single ‘Parasite’, with representation on the imprint ‘ArchangelUK Recordings’. Her prominent live show capabilities and successful releases like ‘Rainmaker’ and ‘Star Sapphire’ paired with the successful launch of Her weekly ‘Goddess Is A DJ’ radio show is what keeps her ahead of the curve. NATHASSIA has constantly been pushing the boat out in terms of her devotion to music, her sound continues to develop with each successive release, and she is bound to have a great year ahead with the way she is growing as an artist. Join the hype and tune into her latest release, NATHASSIA is taking the industry by storm.

Her latest offering ‘Parasite’ is a delectable mixture of extreme electronica combined with her pioneering vocal style that constantly turns heads in the industry. Her explosive vocals grip you from the beginning, with sharp breaths and sultry lyrical work to give it that edge before the electrifying bass takes control and washes over you as it bursts with energy, thanks to and British Dubstep producer Stenchman who took the reins for the harder styled elements the song offers up. NATHASSIA is branching out with ‘Parasite’, as it takes an unconventional path that has paid off well for her, considering this release features insanely high energy from the very moment you press play and is bound to go down a treat in any setting. With remixes from the likes of BKT Deepsoul and the Stenchman, indulge yourself with the fiery talents each of the artists has to display.

Stream & Download ‘Parasite’:

https://open.spotify.com/track/6wy9sA7SDPDGZLqHNitVmV?si=87a40651195c491e

https://soundcloud.com/nathassia-music/sets/parasite-783933060

