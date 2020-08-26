Deniz Koyu’s “Next To You” Gets 2 New Remixes

Deniz Koyu‘s earlier single “Next To You” gets not one, but two new remixes from Denis First and DØBER. Each gave the summertime anthem their own sonic touch. Protocol newcomer Denis First delivers bouncy, driving basslines and upbeat synths in his groovy remix. Consequently, it’s perfect for radio play and easy listening. Furthermore, he has official remixes for the Backstreet Boys, Steve Aoki, R3HAB, and Sofie Tukker on his resume. He can now add Deniz Koyu to that list. On the other hand, Protocol’s very own DØBER takes a funky, deep approach to “Next To You”. Its underground beats and cinematic instrumentals make for an alluring after-dark vibe.

Deniz Koyu is a dance music veteran who has shaped the landscape of contemporary progressive and electro house music. His iconic dance hits include “Tung!”, “Bong”, “Next To You” and many more. Additionally, his work under KO:YU has included high-profile remixes of Alesso and Anitta’s “Is That For Me” and The Chainsmokers’ “Young”. Deniz Koyu has evolved with the constantly changing environment of electronic music. This is evidenced by his foray into indie-pop and house fusion with the tracks “Paradise” and “Lost Soul”.

Nicky Romero founded Protocol Recordings in 2012. It’s a label that consistently features his own music and that of both rising and established talent. Simply put, the label is one of the leading imprints for innovative house music. On the other hand, it has also expanded to multiple international showcases at music events such as Miami Music Week, Amsterdam Dance Event, and Balaton Sound.