Didi + Ping Releases New Single, “Take Flight”

Asian Canadian electronic artist and experimental producer Didi + Ping has released his new single, “Take Flight“. It’s a marvelous and melodic masterpiece that fuses two powerful forces that have inspired him: music and his natural surroundings. Didi + Ping demonstrates his compositional prowess and atmospheric production sense with silky-toned violins and an uplifting drum beat. Furthermore, these charming characteristics create a wishful song that will elevate spirits and morale, especially in these uncertain times.

Also, “Take Flight” is the follow up single to Didi + PIng’s debut single, “Buffalo Jump,” a smooth house single that captures the essence of the wild. Via his music, he honors the mysteries of the planet, through captivating tones and weaving world rhythms. Additionally, Didi + Ping provided OneEDM with and exclusive interview to coincide with his release of “Take Flight”. Read below for a look inside the mind and thoughts of this proficient producer.

Hasan Singh: What was the inspiration behind your second single, “Take Flight”?

Didi + Ping: “Take Flight” expresses my wish to fly, simple as that! There are so many instances where I wish I could just jump into the sky, free from the shackles of gravity.

What have you learned about yourself through music production?

I’m a workaholic, especially when I’m focusing on something I’m passionate about. I’ve been learning to find time away; it can be tough balancing work/passion and other priorities. Besides that, this sonic odyssey has definitely reaffirmed my suspicions that I seem to use music as a way of processing reality and information. I’m excited to see how many feelings and ideas I can translate into music! I know many people who sometimes feel that words can’t describe how they’re feeling, so I’m hoping this helps.

The month of May is Asian American & Pacific Islander (AAPI) Heritage Month. Personally, as an Asian American, it’s something special. What does it mean to you?

America is a mosaic of ethnicities. People from all over the world come here to seek a better life, so I think AAPI Heritage Month is a great opportunity for people to celebrate that inherent diversity. I’ve been proud of my own heritage since I was a kid. I consider myself lucky, though. Any racism I experienced growing up hasn’t affected my outlook on life. Also, believe music transcends culture and race. I’m definitely massively inspired by my Chinese heritage when creating my music. I mean, all kinds of music have cultural influences and origins, but ultimately, music is a magical thing that can’t be confined neatly into categories! The experience of music is very personal, like experiencing color, or a flavor, or trying to explain Zen Buddhism, a wordless philosophy, using words.

What can fans expect next?

I’m releasing one song each month, so people: keep your ears to the ground in June! My heart and soul is dedicated to making sure each and every song is unique and epic in its own way!

Didi + Ping – Take Flight

