Dillon Francis’ “Be Somebody” Receives Remix from Xie

2020 hasn’t stopped rising female producer and DJ Xie from breaking out. The LA-based Asian-American artist signed a record deal with Casablanca/Republic Records and touted the cover of Spotify’s Friday Cratediggers playlist. Later, she provided official remixes for the likes of Tiësto and Dillon Francis, the latter of which was released today. It is her remix of his latest hit single “Be Somebody.

“Be Somebody” remix is infectious

Out now, Xie’s pop-encrusted remix of “Be Somebody” comes packaged alongside Dillon Francis’ own VIP rework. Flaunting her sassy style, Xie flips Dillon Francis’s soft dance-pop original into an anthemic creation of her own. In detail, she infuses a brilliant mixture of pop-centric melodies and future bass flair. Opening with trap-scented percussion and anthemic builds, Xie’s mesmerizing remix explodes into an infectious and uplifting drop. Xie’s “Be Somebody” remix arrives ahead of her Casablancas Records debut “FANCY,” set to drop early 2021.

In summary, as a producer, DJ, singer, designer, and multimedia artist, Xie is a true renaissance woman. Behind the decks and on the mic, the Los Angeles-based Asian-American sonic femme fatale integrates electronic dance music, pop, and hip-hop into an energetic and entrancing signature style.

Xie’s background and success

As a multi-instrumentalist, she draws on a classical background and passion for everyone from Kanye West to Gwen Stefani, RL Grime, and Skrillex. Racking up over 10 million streams and views independently, she has piqued widespread tastemaker praise since her debut in 2017. Following a string of remixes and singles, her Billie Eilish remix soared to #1 on Hype Machine. Additionally, Xie closed out the year with her remix being amongst Run The Trap’s “50 Best Remixes of 2017.”

Maintaining this momentum, High Snobiety touted her as one of “10 Under the Radar Artists to Discover This Week”. Putting up numbers with “Drip,” “Super 8,” and more. In fact, she also garnered the support of Trap Nation, Mr. Suicide Sheep, This Song Is Sick, Cloud Kid, Pop Crush, and LadyGunn, to name a few.

Accomplishments and collaborations

Her most recent releases, the slick and sexy “Jungle Juice” and “Seasons” both received widespread support on Spotify including placements on its flagship New Music Friday as well as gracing the cover of Friday Cratediggers.

Furthermore, she has delivered official remixes for dance powerhouses Tiësto, Dillon Francis, and more. Xie has captivated crowds across North America, performing at major festivals ranging from HARD Summer to Firefly. Finally, she has opened for leading industry artists like RL Grime & Illenium. Now signed to Casablanca/Republic Records, Xie has most recently flashed her hypnotic vocals and immersive production on her bold and bright cover of “All I Want For Christmas Is You.”

Stream Xie’s “Be Somebody” remix here: