Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike and R3HAB Bring Holiday Cheer

Just in time to cure the winter blues, Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike and R3HAB team up for something special. They’ve put a unique spin on a classic with their rework of “Santa Claus is Coming to Town“. The three all-star producers infuse the original’s singsong melodies with a deep, groovy bassline and percussive synths.

Fun and fresh

In addition, these elements complement the dance-friendly vibe of the track, together with the distorted vocals. This is not the childhood tune of your memories; their version of “Santa Claus Is Coming To Town” makes for a merry and adult-friendly version of the old favorite. Although the continuing global pandemic has many of us celebrating differently (and distantly) this year, R3HAB and Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike wanted to bring their listeners a little bit of winter joy.

In their words

“It’s always a good time working with Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike; we’re excited to share our version of this classic record with everyone. We want this to be a gift to our listeners and a reminder that winter is a season for happiness and togetherness. Be generous and good to each other, and remember good things are ahead.” R3HAB

“It’s always fun getting in the studio with R3HAB. We have a great synergy and know each other’s strengths, so the ideas always flow naturally. After a tough year, we hope we can spread some positivity over winter and give something back to the people that continue to support us.” Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike

Dutch and Moroccan artist Fadil El Ghoul, better known as R3HAB, has established himself as a leader of modern electronic music. Consequently, his talent has been called the “future of the craft” by the likes of Forbes and Billboard. In 2017, R3HAB independently released his debut album, “Trouble” through his imprint CYB3RPVNK. It amassed over a half-billion streams globally, and placed R3HAB among electronic music’s heavy hitters. Subsequently, he made number 14 on DJ Mag’s Top 100 list in 2019. Thereafter, he topped the charts with tracks like “Lullaby” and “Hold On Tight”.