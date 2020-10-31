DJ Politik Connects with DeathbyRomy on “Wolf”

DJ Politik, has teamed up with dark-pop provocateur DeathbyRomy on his new single “Wolf“. DJ Politik gained many successful years as a club DJ and he brought that success onto the producer realm. By releasing “Wolf”, DJ Politik has unleashed his own colorful indie-dance musical sound.

In the track, he combines DeathbyRomy’s seductive vocals with ominous trap snares and cinematic synths. Download and stream “Wolf” right now, out via Capitol Records. Additionally, check out the official video visualizer for the track down below as well.

DJ Politik’s comments on “WOLF”

“What I loved about producing ‘Wolf’ is that it taps into so many different dark, eerie emotions throughout the record. Dropping it on Halloween just made so much sense, and the fact that we didn’t even plan it this way adds a level of mysticism that fits the tone. Wolves have always symbolized power, freedom, and fearlessness, which is exactly how I feel when I listen to this record. I hope that it brings out some of the inner wolf in all of us”. DJ Politik comments on the emotional meaning behind “Wolf”

DeathbyRomy’s thoughts on “Wolf”

“‘Wolf’ embodies that euphoric feeling you experience in moments of life where you let go of your inhibitions and judgement and find yourself high off life and engulfed in the thrill of risk and adventure. It touches on the animalistic qualities we have as humans”. DeathbyRomy explains how “Wolf” allows humans to connect with their natural side

DJ Politik, the man behind the music

DJ Politik is a mainstay on the US club circuit. In his wonderful career, he held notable residences in cities like Las Vegas, Miami and his native Los Angeles. Some of the top stars he has performed alongside with include Drake, Travis Scott and Bruno Mars. Regarding electronic music superstars, he shared decks with The Chainsmokers, Diplo and Skrillex.

DJ Politik began his career in the Los Angeles nightlife scene while he still attended high school (although he did it while sneaking into prestigious Hollywood nightclubs). He expanded his electronic music production skillset by exposing himself to producers such as DJ AM, Mark Ronson and Z-Trip. Steve Aoki‘s “Dim Mak Tuesdays” and DJ AM’s “Banana Split” have also enhanced his craft as well. DJ Politik’s collaborative single “Wolf” with DeathbyRomy is only the beginning of many releases set to arrive in 2021.